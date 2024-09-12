Central Minnesota Prep Football Preview – Week Three- September 13th, 2024

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will play in Monticello this week. The game can be heard on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports, with kickoff set for 7 p.m..

Here is a look at the local matchups for week three:

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE (2-0) @ MONTICELLO (0-2)

The Storm defeated rival Sartell by a 24-18 score in a thriller at Sauk Rapids Middle School. The Magic suffered its second straight defeat when they fell 24-6 at Alexandria.

HOLDINGFORD (2-0) @ CATHEDRAL (1-1) (@ SJU)

The undefeated Huskers beat up Royalton 46-6 last week and has outscored their opponents 88-14 through two games. The Crusaders lost by a 32-14 final score last week at Eden Valley-Watkins.

BRAINERD (1-1) @ SARTELL (0-2) 7 PM

The Sabres are off to an 0-2 start after last week's loss at Sauk Rapids, while the Warriors dropped a matchup with Elk River 50-14 last week.

ALEXANDRIA (2-0) @ TECH (2-0)

The Tigers pitched a 17-0 home shutout last week and Tech has outscored its two opponents 55-6. The Cardinals topped Monticello last week on the heels of a 24-6 win at Chaska in Week One.

ROCORI (1-1) @ BENILDE-ST. MARGARET'S (1-1)

The Spartans rebounded from a season-opening loss at Detroit Lakes by beating Minneapolis North 39-21 last week. The Red Knights fell to 1-1 with a 35-0, shutout loss at home against Byron.

MILACA (0-2) @ APOLLO (0-2)

The Eagles fell to 0-2 with a 50-24 road loss in Litchfield, while the Wolves dropped a 21-12 contest at home to Glencoe-Silver Lake.

ALBANY (2-0) @ SAUK CENTRE (0-2)

BECKER (2-0) @ ACADEMY OF HOLY ANGELS (2-0)

ACGC (1-1) @ UPSALA/SWANVILLE (2-0)

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS (2-0) @ OSAKIS (0-2)

KIMBALL (2-0) @ PAYNESVILLE (2-0)

LPGE (1-1) @ WEST CENTRAL (1-1)

MAPLE LAKE (0-2) @ ROYALTON (0-2)

FOLEY (0-2) @ LITCHFIELD (1-1)