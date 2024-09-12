Central Minnesota Prep Football Preview – Week Three- September 13th, 2024
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will play in Monticello this week. The game can be heard on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports, with kickoff set for 7 p.m..
Here is a look at the local matchups for week three:
SAUK RAPIDS-RICE (2-0) @ MONTICELLO (0-2)
The Storm defeated rival Sartell by a 24-18 score in a thriller at Sauk Rapids Middle School. The Magic suffered its second straight defeat when they fell 24-6 at Alexandria.
HOLDINGFORD (2-0) @ CATHEDRAL (1-1) (@ SJU)
The undefeated Huskers beat up Royalton 46-6 last week and has outscored their opponents 88-14 through two games. The Crusaders lost by a 32-14 final score last week at Eden Valley-Watkins.
BRAINERD (1-1) @ SARTELL (0-2) 7 PM
The Sabres are off to an 0-2 start after last week's loss at Sauk Rapids, while the Warriors dropped a matchup with Elk River 50-14 last week.
ALEXANDRIA (2-0) @ TECH (2-0)
The Tigers pitched a 17-0 home shutout last week and Tech has outscored its two opponents 55-6. The Cardinals topped Monticello last week on the heels of a 24-6 win at Chaska in Week One.
ROCORI (1-1) @ BENILDE-ST. MARGARET'S (1-1)
The Spartans rebounded from a season-opening loss at Detroit Lakes by beating Minneapolis North 39-21 last week. The Red Knights fell to 1-1 with a 35-0, shutout loss at home against Byron.
MILACA (0-2) @ APOLLO (0-2)
The Eagles fell to 0-2 with a 50-24 road loss in Litchfield, while the Wolves dropped a 21-12 contest at home to Glencoe-Silver Lake.
ALBANY (2-0) @ SAUK CENTRE (0-2)
BECKER (2-0) @ ACADEMY OF HOLY ANGELS (2-0)
ACGC (1-1) @ UPSALA/SWANVILLE (2-0)
EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS (2-0) @ OSAKIS (0-2)
KIMBALL (2-0) @ PAYNESVILLE (2-0)
LPGE (1-1) @ WEST CENTRAL (1-1)
MAPLE LAKE (0-2) @ ROYALTON (0-2)
FOLEY (0-2) @ LITCHFIELD (1-1)