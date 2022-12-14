LAST YEAR WAS A RECORD YEAR FOR TOYS FOR TOTS

Last year, the St. Cloud Toys For Tots campaign helped distribute 12,670 toys to needy children in our area. These children were given toys during a time when they normally would receive nothing. Our local Toys For Tots helps children in the following cities:

St. Cloud

Sartell

Sauk Rapids

Waite Park

St. Augusta

St. Joseph

Rice

Kimball

Eden Valley

Watkins

Royalton

If you know of someone outside of this service area that is in need of a gift this holiday season, call the United Way's help line, 2-1-1 to connect with a program in your area.

TOYS FOR TOTS DESPERATELY NEEDS YOUR HELP

The Toys For Tots campaign is struggling a bit this year, mostly due to the economic conditions, and is asking for us to come together and not forget how long this program has been making a difference in people's lives.

Toys For Tots is for children from 6 months to 14 years of age who live in our area and would otherwise not receive a gift.

DEADLINE DECEMBER 15TH FOR DROP OFF ITEMS

The Toys For Tots Boxes that you see in many of our area businesses will be picked up on December 15th, so today is really the last big chance we have to fill those boxes with toys for kids, to help them get through a difficult holiday season.

The weather hasn't helped, and many people are staying home, and if you would like to make a donation online, they would be very appreciative. You can click HERE now to make a donation, and gifts will be purchased and distributed to those who need them thanks to your support.

