Central Minnesota Junior College Baseball Update – Monday, May 5th

SCTCC CYCLONES UPDATE

CYCLONES 13 CENTRAL LAKES RAIDERS 3

(Saturday May 2nd)(26-16 SEASON RECORD)

The Cyclones out hit the Raiders four to seven and they collected four doubles and two triples. Lefty Hayden Frank, a sophomore from STMA HS, threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Owen Hinderman, a sophomore from Denfeld HS, threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Max Reis, he went 4-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Hayden Frank went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, one walk and he scored a run. Kinnick Christensen went 1-for-4 for with a double for two RBIs and Danny Sanchez went 1-for-2 with three stolen bases, a triple and he scored four runs. Luke Dam went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs.Terrance Moody went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Reece Berberich went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Devan Meran went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Griffin Dosan went 2-for3 with a double.

The Raiders starting pitcher was Isaiah Usher a lefty threw five innings, he gave up twelve hits, ten runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts. Eli Owen a righty gave up one hit and Logan Huess a freshman threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and three runs.

Their offense was led by Daniel Miller, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and Quincy Jantz went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. John Cromwell had a walk and a RBI, Ethan Guck went 3-for-3, Justin Walters went 1-for4 and scored a run and Taevyn Brown had a walk.

CYCLONES 10 CENTRAL LAKES RAIDERS 0

(Saturday May 2nd)

The Cyclones out hit the Raiders nine to zero, including a pair of doubles. The Cyclones starting pitcher was righty Evan Acheson from Cold Spring HS, he threw three innings, he gave up no hits, no runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty Sam Nistler from EVW HS threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout and Lefty Isaac Schroeders threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Griffin Dosan, he went 2-for-2 for 3 RBIs and Terrance Moody went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Max Reis went 1-for-1 with a double, hit by pitch twice, two stolen bases and he scored three runs and Ben Rothstein was hit by a pitch. Hayden Frank went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Luke Dam went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Kinnick Christensen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Drew Yourczek went 1-for-2, scored two runs, hit by pitch and he had three stolen bases.

The Raiders starting pitcher was Dan Miller, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. John Cromwell threw one inning, he gave up one hit and had a strikeout. Quincy Jantz threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and had a strikeout. Taevyn Brown had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and had a stolen base and John Cromwell had a walk.

ALEXANDRIA LEGENDS 11 RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 4

(Saturday May 2nd)

The Legends pitcher lefty Jalen Vorpahl threw six innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Zach Anderson threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, no walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Legends offense was led by Hunter Brodina, he went 2-for-3, with a home run and a double for three RBIs scored three runs, one walk and two stolen bases. Connor Davis went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, two walks, a stolen base and two runs scored. Devin Gutierrez went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run.

The Warriors pitcher Gabe Rohman threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Drew Almich threw one inning, he gave one run, two walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Sergio Fernandez, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIS and Elliot Domagala went 1-for-2 with a double, Max Athmann went 2-for-3, scored a run and he was hit by a pitch and Andrew Prieve went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and a walk. Elliot Domagala went 1-for-2 with a double and a run.

ALEXANDRIA LEGENDS 12 RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 4

(Saturday May 2nd)

The Legends pitcher Jaxon Schoenrock threw six innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Devin Gutierrez threw one inning, he gave up one walk.

The Legends offense was led by Jaden Drill, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for six RBIs. Devin Gutierrez went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Jonah DeJong went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs. Josmer Oritz Aponte went 2-for-3 with a double, sacrifice fly and for two RBIs.

The Warriors pitcher was Brendan Fictum, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Brock Davis threw one inning, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks. Brock Davis threw one inning, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks. Andrew Prieve threw one inning, he gave up one walk.

Their offense was led by Gabe Rohman, he went 2-for-2 for two RBIs and Elliot Domagala went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Sergio Fernandez had a RBI and scored a run and Garrett Kelly walked and scored a run.

GOLDEN RAMS 4 MN. STATE SPARTANS 2

(Saturday May 2nd)

The Golden Rams out hit the Spartans eleven to seven, their pitcher of record was Andrew Pieh, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he had eight strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Cole Swift, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Sam Poser went 2-for-2 for a RBI, Logan Adamski went 2-for-4 and scored a run and Anthony Mitcheli went 2-for-2, scored two runs and had a stolen base.

The Spartans pitcher of record was Cayden Doven, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs, four walks and he had eight strikeouts. Their offense was led by Evan Lunde, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Dalton Heater went 3-for-4 and Tyson Barthel went 2-for-3.

GOLDEN RAMS 12 MN. STATE SPARTANS 5

(Saturday May 2nd)

The Golden Rams out hit the Spartans fifteen to nine, they collected four doubles and put up four runs in the third and five in the fourth. Corwin Lawrence was their pitcher of record, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits and one walk.

The offense was led by Sabastian Menchaca, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Collin Tollefson went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and Logan Adamski went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Dylan Smith went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs.

The Spartans pitcher of record was Tyson Barthel, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, ten runs, and he had three strikeouts. Dalton Heater went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and two runs scored. Brendon Kent went 1-for-4 for two RBIS and he scored a run and Tyson Barthel went 2-for-4 for a RBI.

BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERS 9 SCSCU HUSKIES 7

(Saturday May 2nd)

The Huskies out hit the Beavers eleven to nine, the pitcher of record for the Beavers was Braydon Lind, he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he had ten strikeouts.

The Beaver offense was led by Ben Corradi, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Beau Thoma went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Matt Filippi went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch.

The Huskies pitcher of record was Camden Lyke, threw three four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk an five strikeouts. Blaine Guthrie went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Wilmis Castro went 1-for-5 with a home run for a RBI. Kae Tim went 1-for-4 with a home run and Eric Bello went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs.