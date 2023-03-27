Central Minnesota Junior College Baseball Update – March 27th, 2023

MINNESOTA COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE ROUND UP

Mike Bowman - Unsplash Mike Bowman - Unsplash loading...

CENTRAL DIVISION TECH/COMMUNITY COLLEGES

FERGUS FALLS TC SPARTANS 9 VERMILLION IRON HAWKS 6

(Saturday March 25th)

The Spartans defeated the Iron Hawks, they out hit them ten to four, including a pair of triples, a double and a home run. The Spartans put up three runs in the first, third and the seventh innings. This gave their pitchers a great deal of support. Righty Bret Engelmeyer a sophomore from Melrose High School started on the mound. He threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Aidian O’Brien a freshman from Red Wing High School threw one inning in relief to close it out.

The Spartans offense was led by sophomore Jackson Martin from Dassel Cokato High School. He went 2-for-4 with a home run and a triple for five RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Freshman Luke Pulju from Perham High School went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Mike Short went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Monson went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and Beau Fettig went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Freshman Luke Rutter from New London-Spicer High School went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. A freshman Bryce Kruger from Barnesville High School earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Iron Hawks was righty DeSoto Hood, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs and three walks. Righty Jake Palomo threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs and he issued one walk. Their offense was led by Kelbee Woodham, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Chase Snyder went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI. Mason Kostka had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Marcus Haire was credited for a RBI. Nick Berglund a freshman from Becker High School went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Casazza went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs.

VERMILLION IRON HAWKS 7 FERGUS FALLS TC SPARTANS 3

(Saturday March 25th)

The Iron Hawks defeated the Spartans, back by eleven hits, Righty Jacob Mickelson started on the mound for the Iron Hawks. He threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up ten hits, three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Lefty Angel Torres closed it out with 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Iron Hawks offense was led by Marcus Haire, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Casazza went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Jesus Trejo went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Charlie Winsor went 2-for-3 with a double and Chase Snyder went 1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run. Nick Berglund went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and DeSoto Hood went 1-for-3 with stolen base, one walk and he scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher righty Aidian O’Brien a freshman from Red Wing High School threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Beau Fetting a freshman from Ada High School threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and one walk.

The Spartans offense was led by Beau Fetting, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Mike Short went 3-for-4 with a double and a stolen base Ben Monson went 1-for-4 with a double. Jackson Martin from Dassel Cokato High School went 1-for-3 with a triple, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luke Rutter from New London-Spicer High School went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Eoghan Fischer went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Logan Pulju from Perham High School went 1-for-4.