Central Minnesota Junior College Baseball Roundup – April 21st, 2023

CENTRAL MINNESOTA JUNIOR COLLEGE BASEBALL UPDATE

St. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 3 AR CC GOLDEN RAMS 0

(April 19th/Cloudy/Breezy/40/Dick Putz Field)

The Cyclones defeated their central division rivals the Golden Rams, backed very timely hitting, solid defense and strong pitching performances. Righty Christian Lessman, a sophomore from New London-Spicer started on the mound. He threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts to earn the win. Righty Landon Lunser a sophomore from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Sam Holthaus a freshman from St. Cloud Apollo High School threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Matthew Perry a freshman from Bay Port High School in Wisconsin. He went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Dylan Gertken a sophomore from Melrose High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Sam Holthaus earned a walk and he scored a run and Peyton Randall a freshman from Rocori High School earned a walk. Blaine Fischer a freshman from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa had a key sacrifice bunt. Brock Woitalla a freshman from Monticello High School scored a run. John Deschamps a sophomore from Centro High School in Porto Rico earned a walk.

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 5 AR CC GOLDEN RAMS 4 (9 Innings)

The Cyclones defeated the Golden Rams in game No. 2 in a nine inning battle. The Golden Rams took a early led in the third inning. The Cyclones had a some time hits and they took advantage of six walks and a couple of Golden Rams mis-plays. The Cyclones starting pitcher was Righty Jacob Hendrickson, a sophomore from Moorhead High School. He threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Carson Geislinger a sophomore from Eden Valley-Watkins High School threw seven innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Matthew Keller, a freshman from PEM High School, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Cayden Hansen, a freshman from Willmar High School, went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk.

First baseman Sam Holthaus went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Left fielder Matthew Perry went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Third baseman Peyton Randall went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Shortstop Brock Woitalla earned a walk and he scored a run. Joel Torres Rivera a sophomore from Manuel Cruz Maceira Puerto Rico had a stolen base and he made some very good defensive plays at second base.

BRAINERD CLC RAIDERS 5 MN. CCT SPARTANS 0

(Tuesday, April 18th)

The Raiders defeated Central division rivals the Spartans, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles, good defense and an outstanding pitching performance. Righty Noah Cekalla a sophomore from Pierz High School threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by Rylee Rauch a sophomore from Pierz HIgh School went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Leo Villa a sophomore from Arizona went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Jack Thorn a freshman from Becker High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Mason Argir a sophomore from Brainerd High School went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Ivan Villa went 2-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs and Adam “Deuce” Braun a sophomore from Buffalo High School, went 1-for-3 with a double. Alonso Bacame a sophomore from Arizona went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Justin Stalboerger a freshman from Moorhead High School had a stolen base.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Brett Englemeyer, he threw a complete game. H e gave up eleven hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. The Spartans offense was led by Mike Short, he went 1-for-3 with a double. Luke Rutter a freshman from New London-Spicer High School went 1-for-3 Eoghan Fischer went 1-for-3.

BRAINERD CLC RAIDERS 10 MN. CCT SPARTANS 3

(Tuesday, April 18th)

The Raiders defeated the Spartans in game No. 2, backed by fourteen hits, including three doubles and a home run, good defense and good pitching performances. Righty Luis Diaz a freshman from Agua Prieta, Arizona started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Righty Austin Meister from Breezy Point, Mn threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Raiders were led on offense by Ivan Villa, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Turner Locken, a freshman from Mandan, North Dakota went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam “Duece” Braun went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Beau Lepel, a freshman from Plato, Minnesota went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Mason Argir went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Rylee Rauch went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Noah Cekalla went 1-for-5 with a double. Devin Waldorf a freshman from Kimball Area High School went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Josh Kivela, a freshman from Hibbing High School went 1-for-3 an he earned a walk and Justin Stalboerger went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was righty Aidian O’Brien, a freshman from Red Wing High School. He threw two innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recored two strikeouts. Lefty Beau Fetting threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs,, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Mike Short threw one inning, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Caleb Jablonsky threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Spartans offense was led by Jackson Martin, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by pitch and he scored a run. Eoghan Fischer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Ian Staton went 1-for-3. Logan Pulju went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Luke Rutter went 1-for-4. Bryce Kruger and Mike Short both scored a run.