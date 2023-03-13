Central Minnesota JuCo Baseball Update – March 13th

MINNESOTA COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE ROUND UP

CENTRAL DIVISION TECH/COMMUNITY COLLEGES

This roundup will including two former coaches for the St. Cloud Tech/Community College Cyclones, Jason Fischer of the Alexandria Legends and Tyler Hebrink of the Ridgewater Warriors. I am going to give some brief game recaps for all the six schools, in particular when they are playing each other. I will continue my coverage for the Cyclones I have for the past number of years. Fergus Falls Spartans, Brainerd Central Lakes College Raiders and Anoka Ramsey Rams.

ALEXANDRIA TC COLLEGE LEGENDS 12 OAKTON CC OWLS 3

The Legends defeated the Owls, backed by solid defense and nine timely hits and aided by nine walks. Righty Parker Jendro from Alexandria Area High School started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, one run, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Logan Bullock from Watertown-Mayer High School threw two innings in relief, he gave up two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Legends offense was led by Lucas Burgum, he went 2-2 with a double for three RBIs, he scored a pair of runs and he earned a pair of walks. Brady Goebel from Albany High School went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill from Sartell-St. Stephen High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he scored three runs and he earned a walk. Carter Lang went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he scored a run, earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Chuck Hackett from Foley High School went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Noah Lower went 1-for-4, he scored a run and he earned a walk and Josh Kossan went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Caden Sand from Albany High School went 1-for-1 as a pinch hitter, Maddox Mortensen scored run and he earned a walk and Felix Porras earned a walk.

The stating pitcher for the Owls, Nate Collier took the loss. Connor Theissen went

1-for-3 with a double and a walk and Tyler Pecson was credited for a RBI.

OAKTON CC OWLS 11 ALEXANDRIA TC COLLEGE LEGENDS 1

The Legends were defeated by the Oakton CC Owls, they only collected three hits. The Owls starting pitcher Nye Nagelback threw five innings to earn the win. Their offense was led by Aaron Vertuno, he went 1-for-4 for four RBIs and he scored a run. Brady Jensen went 3-for-4 for an RBI and he scored two runs. Matt Oworsky went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he scored a run and he had a walk. Andrew Ruben went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, with a walk and he scored a run.

The Legends starting pitcher was lefty Kai Mayfield from Beatrice, Nebraska. He threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Gavin Balfany from Waconia High School threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit, four runs, and he issued two walks. Righty Colton Haase from Big Lake, Arkansas threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. The Legends offense was led by Carter Lang, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Levi Lampert from Upsala High School went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Mason Conrad went 1-for-2.

RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 4 GLEN OAKS CC VIKINGS 0

The Warriors defeated the Vikings, backed by very timely hitting, solid defense and a outstanding pitcher performance. Righty Sam Etterman a freshman from Willmar High School threw a complete game to earn the win. He issued one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts, Sam faced just twenty-four batters.

The Warriors offense was led by Josh Robb from St. Peter High School, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Matt Beacom from Blooming, Texas went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and he scored a run. Nolan Spence from Zimmerman High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Caden Lange from Glencoe-Silver Lake High School went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Tyler Flis from Robbinsdale Armstrong High School went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Nikson Knapper from Yellow Medicine East High School went 1-for-3, Bennett Knapper from Yellow Medicine East High School earned a walk and he scored a run and Sam Etterman earned a walk.

RIDGEWATER CC WARRIORS 3 GLEN OAKS CC VIKINGS 1

The Warriors with four hits, including a pair of doubles defeated the Vikings in game two. Righty Zeke Walton from BOLD High School started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, gave up one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Jack Howard from Renville County West High School threw one inning in relief to earn the save, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by sophomore Carter Thelen from Rocori High School went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and a stolen base. Caden Lange, Warriors left fielder went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Nolan Spence, Warriors third baseman went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Warrior shortstop Nikson Knapper earned a walk and he scored a run, catcher Tyler Flis and DH Sam Etterman both earned a walk.

MILES CC PIONEERS 7 BRAINERD CLC RAIDERS 6

The Pioneers defeated the Raiders, backed by starting pitcher performance by Jacob Walker, he started and threw a complete game for the Pioneers. He gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jensen West, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Thomas O’Connel went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he scored a run and earned a walk. Dalton Martin went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Kameron Kostail went 1-for-3, he scored two runs and he had a walk. Matt Burton went 1-for-2, with a walk and he scored a run and Lane Neill scored two runs and he had a walk. Takcimi Kimpota, Grant Gabbert and Kray Glevira all went 1-for-4.

The Raiders starting pitcher was righty Luis Diaz a freshman from Mexico, he threw five innings. He gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Ben Dornseif a freshman from Hector, MN threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits and four runs. Righty Adam Jensen, a freshman from Brainerd High School threw

1 2/3 innings, he issued one walk and he gave up one run.

The Raiders offense was led by a sophomore, Erik Bungum from Hayfield High School went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Sophomore Noah Cekalla from Pierz High School went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Sophomore Erubiel Ozuna from Arizona went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and he scored two runs. Freshman Beau Lepel from Plato, Minnesota went 1-for-3 with a triple, he scored two runs and had a walk. Freshman Devin Begay from Arizona had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and sophomore Alonso Bacame from Arizona had a walk and he scored a run. Freshman Justin Stalboerger from Moorhead High School went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Sophomore Rylee Rauch from Pierz High School went 1-for-4.

BRAINERD CLC RAIDERS 11 CALFORINIA MIRAMU UNIV. FALCONS 0

The Raiders defeated their California foe the Falcons, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of triples, a home run and a double. Lefty Devin Begay from Mesa, Arizona started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by Adam Braun, from Buffalo High School, he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he scored two runs and he earned a walk. Erubiel Ozuna from Casa Grande, Arizona went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, he scored a run and he had a stolen base. Rylee Rauch from Pierz High School went 3-for-4 for three RBIs, he scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Brett Letness from Moorhead High School went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he scored a run and he had a stolen base. Jayden Dymanyk from Maple Grove High went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Ivan Villa from Green Valley, Arizona was credited for a RBI, he scored a run and Leo Villa from Green Valley, Arizona was credited for a RBI, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Thorn from Becker High School earned two walks and he scored a run. Alonso Bacame from Tucson, Arizona went 1-for-2, he scored two runs and he earned a walk.

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE MYSTIC 16 BRAINERD CLC RAIDERS 5

The Mystics defeated the Raiders, backed by eleven hits, including a home run and a double. Mitch Sand started on the mound, he threw three innings to earn the win and Jadon Moore threw two innings to close it out. The Mystic’s offense was led by Wyatt Tweet, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Brennan Phillips went 2-for-4 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a run. JJ Ritter went

1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Will Bockman went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs.

The Raiders starting pitcher righty Gavin Gast from Moorhead High School threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, ten runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Austin Meister from Breezy Point, Minnesota threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Brett Letness from Moorhead High School threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Raiders offense was led by sophomore Mason Argir from Brainerd High School, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Sophomore Noah Cekalla from Pierz High School went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Beau Lepel went 1-for-1 for a RBI and a freshman Turner Locken from Mandan, North Dakota went 1-for-3. Freshman Alex Tittrington from St. Paul went 1-for-2 and freshman Josh Kivela from Hibbing High School went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Freshman Devin Waldorf from Kimball Area High School earned a walk and he scored a run.

WILLISTON STATE COLLEGE TITONS 4 BRAINERD CLC RAIDERS 3

No box score posted for the Raiders.

MINNESOTA NORTH TC VIKINGS 8 MN STATE CT SPARTANS 4

The Itasca Vikings defeated the Fergus Falls Spartans, backed by eleven hits. The Vikings starting pitcher was Justin Fregholtz, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Thor Dunkam threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up three hits, two runs, and he recorded one strikeout. The Vikings offense was led by Jackson Bonneville, he went

2-for-3 for two RBIs and Kole Paulsen went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jeremy Mattis went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Kodi Miller went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Carter Kadin went 1-for-3 for two RBIs.

The Spartans starting pitcher was righty Jackson Martin a freshman from Dassel-Cokato High School threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Beau Fetting, a freshman from Ada High School threw four innings in relief. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by sophomore Mike Short from Middle Sackville, NS, went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Freshman Eoghan Fischer from Richmond, BC went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Freshman Logan Pulji from Perham High School went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jackson Martin went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Freshman Bryce Kruger from Barnesville, High School went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Beau Fetting scored a run and freshman Ben Monson from Solon Springs, WI earned a walk.