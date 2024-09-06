Central Minnesota High School Football Preview: September 6th, 2024

The high school football season got underway for most teams in the area last week. Here is a look at the matchups for week two.

All games 7 p.m. starts unless otherwise noted.

SARTELL (0-1) @ SAUK RAPIDS-RICE (1-0)

photo - Andrew Ritter photo - Andrew Ritter loading...

Maybe the biggest rivalry on the schedule for the week. Sartell lost 24-0 to a tough Rogers team in week one, while Sauk Rapids-Rice took down Irondale with a 40-14 road win.

Last year's matchup saw Sauk Rapids-Rice win a thriller by a 14-7 final score.

BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON (1-0) @ ST CLOUD TECH (1-0)

photo - Andrew Ritter photo - Andrew Ritter loading...

The Tigers blew out Cambridge-Isanti 38-6 in week one, while Bloomington Jefferson beat New Prague 27-21.

ST CLOUD APOLLO (0-1) @ LITCHFIELD (0-1)

Apollo vs Zimmerman 2023 (Senior Night) Jason Soria loading...

Apollo fell 50-26 at home against Brooklyn Center last week. The Dragons fell at home to Annandale by a 50-26 score.

MINNEAPOLIS NORTH (0-1) @ ROCORI (0-1)

photo - Alex Svejkovsky photo - Alex Svejkovsky loading...

The Spartans lost 41-14 at Detroit Lakes, while Minneapolis North dropped a close game against Holy Angels 34-31.

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL (1-0) @ EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS (1-0)

Emmett Keenan Emmett Keenan loading...

The Crusaders posted an impressive 38-0 home win over Warroad in week one. The Eagles beat Melrose 44-14.

Other matchups on the schedule:

MELROSE (0-1) @ ALBANY (1-0)

ACGC (1-0) @ BROWERVILLE (1-0)

ROYALTON (0-1) @ HOLDINGFORD (1-0)

OSAKIS (0-1) @ KIMBALL (1-0)

PAYNESVILLE (1-0) @ MAPLE LAKE (0-1)

FOLEY (0-1) @ NEW LONDON-SPICER (0-1)

BECKER (1-0) @ PROVIDENCE ACADEMY (1-0)

