Central Minnesota High School Football Preview: September 6th, 2024
The high school football season got underway for most teams in the area last week. Here is a look at the matchups for week two.
All games 7 p.m. starts unless otherwise noted.
SARTELL (0-1) @ SAUK RAPIDS-RICE (1-0)
Maybe the biggest rivalry on the schedule for the week. Sartell lost 24-0 to a tough Rogers team in week one, while Sauk Rapids-Rice took down Irondale with a 40-14 road win.
Last year's matchup saw Sauk Rapids-Rice win a thriller by a 14-7 final score.
BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON (1-0) @ ST CLOUD TECH (1-0)
The Tigers blew out Cambridge-Isanti 38-6 in week one, while Bloomington Jefferson beat New Prague 27-21.
ST CLOUD APOLLO (0-1) @ LITCHFIELD (0-1)
Apollo fell 50-26 at home against Brooklyn Center last week. The Dragons fell at home to Annandale by a 50-26 score.
MINNEAPOLIS NORTH (0-1) @ ROCORI (0-1)
The Spartans lost 41-14 at Detroit Lakes, while Minneapolis North dropped a close game against Holy Angels 34-31.
ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL (1-0) @ EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS (1-0)
The Crusaders posted an impressive 38-0 home win over Warroad in week one. The Eagles beat Melrose 44-14.
Other matchups on the schedule:
MELROSE (0-1) @ ALBANY (1-0)
ACGC (1-0) @ BROWERVILLE (1-0)
ROYALTON (0-1) @ HOLDINGFORD (1-0)
OSAKIS (0-1) @ KIMBALL (1-0)
PAYNESVILLE (1-0) @ MAPLE LAKE (0-1)
FOLEY (0-1) @ NEW LONDON-SPICER (0-1)
BECKER (1-0) @ PROVIDENCE ACADEMY (1-0)