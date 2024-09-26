Central Minnesota Football Preview – Week Five

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will host Elk River in a key Section 7AAAAA battle Friday night at Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School. The game can be heard on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.

BEMIDJI (3-1) @ SARTELL (0-4)

The Lumberjacks beat Tech 55-0 in week four to bounce back from a 57-28 loss to Moorhead in week three. The Sabres remain winless after a 42-13 loss in Alexandria last week.

ELK RIVER (3-1) @ SAUK RAPIDS RICE (3-1)

The Elks took their first loss of the season with a 47-31 home loss to Andover last week. The Storm bounced back from a shutout loss at Monticello by beating St. Francis 28-7.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS (1-3) @ APOLLO (1-3)

The Eagles fell 42-0 at Foley in week four, while Columbia Heights picked up its first win by beating Twin Cities Charter 48-6.

MOORHEAD (4-0) @ TECH (2-2)

The Spuds remained undefeated with a 50-15 win in Brainerd last week. The Tigers suffered their second-

straight shutout loss in a 55-0 loss at Bemidji.

ROCORI (3-1) @ WILLMAR (0-4)

The Spartans won their third straight game last week, a 35-14 win at home against Hutchinson. The Cardinals remain winless after a 42-7 loss at Becker in week four.

CATHEDRAL (2-2) @ PAYNESVILLE (2-2)

The Crusaders picked up an exciting, walk-off 19-16 win over Osakis last week. Paynesville fell to Eden Valley-Watkins 46-16 in week four.

WEST CENTRAL @ ACGC (1-3)

ACGC lost its third straight game in week four with a 56-8 loss Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, while West Central shut out Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 24-0.

MILACA @ FOLEY

BECKER @ HUTCHINSON

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS @ ROYALTON