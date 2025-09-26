The prep football season enters week five with some great matchups around Central Minnesota. Here's a look at some of the games for Friday, September 26th.

SARTELL (2-2) @ ST. FRANCIS (2-2) 6 PM

The Sabres won their week four matchup in Brainerd by beating the Warriors 20-16.

The Fighting Saints have lost back-to-back games against Elk River and Monticello by a combined 80-29 score.

BECKER (2-2) @ TECH (2-2)

The Bulldogs bounced back from a week three loss at Fergus Falls to beat Princeton 20-12 at home last week.

The Tigers shook off a two-game skid (including a one-point loss to Breck in week three) to beat Detroit Lakes 28-20 on the road.

DETROIT LAKES (1-3) @ ROCORI (3-1)

The Lakers lost to Tech at home last week by a 28-20 final score.

The Spartans have won back-to-back games beginning with week three's win at Hutchinson and continuing with their week four, 21-20 win at Willmar.

ALEXANDRIA (3-1) @ SAUK RAPIDS-RICE (0-4)

Since falling in week one at Chanhassen, the Cardinals have won three straight against Monticello, Sartell and Elk River, who they beat 52-16 last week.

The Storm is searching for its first win of the season as they navigate a tough schedule. Last week, Sauk Rapids-Rice fell 29-13 at home against Bemidji.

CATHEDRAL (3-1) @ EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS (2-2)

The Crusaders have won three games in a row (ACGC, KMS, Kimball) by a combined 132-16, including its 28-0 win over the Cubs last week.

The Eagles had lost back-to-back games in weeks two and three but beat Redwood Valley 46-34 last week.

HOLDINGFORD (4-0) @ MINNEWASKA AREA (2-2)

The Huskers are rolling after wins over Cathedral, Royalton and Eden Valley-Watkins in the first three weeks ahead of week four's 40-14 win over Osakis.

APOLLO (0-4) @ FOLEY (2-2)

The Falcons beat Little Falls 42-7 after losing back-to-back games to Pierz and Annandale.

The Eagles hit the road for a week five matchup with Foley after an 8-6 loss to Milaca in St. Cloud last week.

KMS (1-3) @ KIMBALL (1-3)

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg beat Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in the Hyphen Bowl last week by a 26-22 final score.

The Cubs were shut out by Cathedral in week four.