Central Minnesota Drive-In Theater Hosting Barbie Pink Party THIS WEEKEND

The Long Drive-In in Long Prairie is hosting a 'Barbie Pink Party' July 28th, 29th and 30th at the iconic theater. The events will include a costume contest with winners receiving a drive in date night including two FREE admissions, a large pop and popcorn and a mysterious 'bonus prize.'

Barbie had a massive opening weekend from July 21st to the 23rd, raking in $162 million at the box office and nearly doubling the weekend's other big release, Oppenheimer.

Gates at the Long Drive-In are set to open at 7:30 on Friday and Saturday and 8 p.m. on Sunday with Barbie showing at 9:15 p.m. and No Hard Feelings Showing at approximately 11:15 p.m..

The theater asks Barbie fans to dress in their best Barbie or Ken costume to watch the movie, and for fans to deck out their vehicles as well. A photo booth will be provided for theatergoers to take a picture in costume.

After all the photos are taken they will be posted on social media for folks to vote on the winner. Categories will include Best Barbie, Best Ken and Best Group.

The weather this weekend looks fantastic with a high of 85 on Friday, 81 Saturday and 81 on Sunday... perfect weather to sit outside and watch a fun movie with friends and family.

The Long Drive-In is also an affordable way to take a family to a movie with adult tickets just $8 and kids 6-11 $4. Kids 5 and under are free.