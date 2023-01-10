Central Minnesota Boy Scouts Pick Up Grants

St. Cloud (WJON News) - The Central Minnesota Boys Scouts have received a major donation.

The Cross Works Foundation will match all donations to the Boy Scouts of Central Minnesota up to a million dollars. Officials with the Cross Works Foundation hope their gift will inspire others to support the character education programs that help over 2,000 scouting families every year.

Rob Hennen, President of Central Minnesota Scouting’s Board of Directors says the donation will continue to help the scouts for years.

We are so honored to have the tremendous faith and support of the Cross Works Foundation and its donors. The results of this gift will have an immeasurable impact for generations to come.

The Central Minnesota Council of the Boy Scouts of America serves over 2000 boys and girls in 12 counties. For ways to donate, click here.