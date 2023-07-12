Central Minnesota American Legion Baseball Update – July 12th, 2023

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

I will bring you game summaries of the following American Legion Teams this summer. ROGER MISCHKE

COLD SPRING POST 455

SARTELL POST 277

ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST 76

ST. CLOUD 76ers POST 76

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254

SKUTT CATHOLIC SKY HAWKS 4 SARTELL POST 277 3

(Monday July 10th)

The Sky Hawks from Omaha, Nebraska defeated the Sartell Post 277, backed by seven hits, including a pair of triples and a double. They played very good defense for their starting pitcher. Barret J started and he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Sky Hawks offense was led by Joe C, he went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. J. Bussom went 1-for-2 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. S. Wilczewski went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cade C went 2-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. Kyler S went 1-for-3 with a walk, J. Sengstock went 1-for-3 and Brady S was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Sartell Post 277 starting pitcher was Will Thompson, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Jake Gruebele threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run and four walks. Jordan Fish threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. The Post 277 just could not put any hits together, after putting up numerous runs in the first five games. Most players bats were hot in those first five games.

They were led on offense by Andrew Ritter went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Drew Geiger went 2-for-3 with two doubles and he scored a run and Brett Schlangen went 1-for-4. Kade Lewis, Wes Johnson and Brayden Simones all earned a walk. Dylan Simones was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Gavan Schulte was hit by a pitch.

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 13 LITTLE FALLS POST 46 4

(Monday July 10th)

The Sauk Rapids Post 254 defeated their Sub-State rivals Little Falls Post 45, backed by nine hits, including two doubles and a home run and aided by five walks. The Post 254 starting pitcher was Ethan Swanson, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Luke Pakkala threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Daniel Dusing threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 254 offense was led by Ethan Mader, he went 3-for-4 with a double for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Ben Rothstein went 2-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Luke Pakkala went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Kade Gibbons went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Andrew Bemboom was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Keegan Patterson earned a walk, has a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Logan Bauer earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Little Falls Post 46 starting pitcher was Matt Fillippi, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Charlie Smieja threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, seven runs and four walks.

The Post 46 offense was led by Alex Thoma, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Garrett Lindberg went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Matt Filippi went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Charlie Smieja went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Carter Gwost earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Beau Thoma, Hudson Filippi and Ben Knopik all earned a walk.

ST. CLOUD 76ers 5 ST. AUGUSTA POST 621 4

(Monday July 10th)

The 76ers defeated the St. August Post 621 in walk off fashion, backed by ten hits, including three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Parker Schulz, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Joe Hess threw 4 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up five hits, one run, no walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The 76ers offense was led by Kadyn Mork, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Joe Hess went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Adam Eiynck went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ethan Lindholm went 1-for-3. Jackson Scheetz went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-3 with a double and Noah Thies went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Elijah Novak went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Parker Schultz was hit by a pitch.

The Post 621 starting pitcher was Toenjes, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Canton, Nevada and Miller all went 1-for-3 for a RBI and all earned a walk. Holm went 1-for-3 and Zastrow went 1-for-2. Toenjes was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, McCalla was hit by a pitch and Kiffmeyer earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. I am very sorry I don’t have full names, but I didn’t get any response from the coach when I requested their roster.

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 6 BRAINERD POST 255 4

(Tuesday July 11th)

The Sauk Rapids Post 254 defeated their rivals the Brainerd Post 255, backed by five timely hits and they were aided by five walks and a big four runs sixth inning. The Post 254 starting pitcher was Cullen Posch, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered eleven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Luke Pakkala, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases. Keegan Patterson went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Bemboom had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Mader had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jeff Solorz went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Steve Kimber went 1-for-2. Logan Bauer was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Nolan Thell earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Brainerd Post 255 was Brody Lund, he threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by B. Amundson, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Eli Owen went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Sawyer Hennesey went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Mitchell Brau went 3-for-4 and he scored two runs and Brody Lund went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. John Benson went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. C. Brown went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch.

COLD SPRING POST 455 10 LITTLE FALLS POST 46 5

(Tuesday July 11th)

The Cold Spring Post 455 defeated their Sub-State rivals the Little Falls Post 46, backed by nine hits, including three doubles and aided by eleven walks. Their starting pitcher was Hunter Fuchs, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Beck Loesch threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Post 455 offense was led by Brady Schafer, he went 2-for-3 for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Cole Fuchs went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Luke VanErp went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he had a pair of sacrifice bunts and he scored a run. Kaden Rausch went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Spanier went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Beck Loesch went 1-for-3, he earned a trio of walks and he scored a pair of runs. Hunter Fuchs earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Brady Weber earned a walk, Blake Tylutki and Logan Bauer both earned a walk and each scored a run.

The Little Falls Post 46 starting pitcher was Zach Gwost, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. No. 22 threw one inning, he gave up two hits and Dane Courture threw one inning, he gave up one hit, six runs, six walks and he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Austin Neu, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a pair of sacrifices. Paul Filippi went 1-for-2 with a pair of sacrifice bunts for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Owen Bode went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Matt Filippi went 2-for-4. Zach Gwost went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Lawrence Filippi went 1-for-2 and Dane Couture earned two walks and he scored a run.