CentraCare St. Cloud Offering Free Skin Cancer Screenings

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - To celebrate ‘Melanoma Monday’, CentraCare is offering a limited number of free skin cancer screenings.

‘Melanoma Monday’ is a program through the American Academy of Dermatology to raise awareness about skin cancer. Minnesota, Utah, and Vermont have the highest rates of melanoma in the nation.

The screenings take place May 1st and 2nd at the Centracare – Plaza Clinic Dermatology office at 1900 CentraCare Circle.

Anyone who hasn’t received a skin cancer screening in the past three years is asked to make an appointment by calling 320-229-4924. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

