CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital Hosting Surgery Open House

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can check out central Minnesota's largest surgery center later this week.

CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital is hosting a Surgery open house Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Take an interactive, self-guided tour and gain insight into surgical careers, latest procedures and advanced technology.

The evening includes a variety of hands-on activities for all ages and will feature surgeries related to heart, orthopedics, urology, and more.

The event is free, and no RSVP is needed. You are asked to park in the South Ramp and take the South Ramp elevator to Floor A.

