CentraCare Sartell Clinic on Lockdown

SARTELL (WJON News) -- There is a large police presence at CentraCare - Sartell.

Sartell police say the were dispatched to a panic alarm at the facility.

Authorities say it appears to be a false alarm but officers are searching the building.

You're asked to avoid the area at this time.

WJON News has reached out to CentraCare for more information. We will continue to update you on this story as details become available.

