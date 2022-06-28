CentraCare Now Scheduling COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 5

ST. CLOUD -- Starting Tuesday, parents can make an appointment for their kids 6 months and older to get their COVID vaccine at all CentraCare clinics.

Appointments can be scheduled through your primary care provider or by calling CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200.

CentraCare officials say the vaccine for this age group is one-tenth the dosage given to adults and will be given in a three-shot regimen.

A parent must provide consent and be present during the appointment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids ages 6 months to 4-years old on June 18th.

The vaccine was also approved for kids ages 12-17 in May 2021 and in kids ages 5-11 in October 2021.