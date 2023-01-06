CentraCare Lists Top Baby Names in 2022
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - If you welcomed Oliver or Evelyn to your family last year, you’re not alone.
CentraCare has released a list of the most popular baby names at its hospitals in 2022. Over 4,000 babies were delivered at the eight hospitals in the Centracare system.
Most popular boy's names in 2022:
- Oliver
- Henry
- Theodore
- Jack
- Brooks
- Asher
- Carter
- Cooper
- Grayson
- Hudson
- Leo
Top girls names in 2022
- Evelyn
- Avery
- Emma
- Harper
- Isabella
- Mia
- Olivia
- Scarlett
- Aurora
- Charlotte
- Sophia
CentraCare operates hospitals in Long Prairie, Melrose, Monticello, Paynesville, Sauk Centre, Redwood Falls, Rice Memorial, and St. Cloud.