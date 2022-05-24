CentraCare Hosts La Gratitude Awards

ST. CLOUD -- The CentraCare Foundation announced its La Gratitude awards at an event May 19th.

The annual event honors staff and community leaders for their support of CentraCare patients and families.

Get our free mobile app

This year’s ceremony included a tribute to the late George and Shirley Torry.

Other awards include:

Caduceus Award: Patrick Heller, MD

Photo Submitted by CentraCare Photo Submitted by CentraCare loading...

Service to the Foundation Award: Nicholas Reuter, MD

Photo Submitted by CentraCare Photo Submitted by CentraCare loading...

Philanthropists of the Year Award: Merle and Kathy Felling

Photo Submitted By CentraCare Photo Submitted By CentraCare loading...

Lifetime Achievement Award: Design Electric

Photo Submitted by CentraCare Photo Submitted by CentraCare loading...

Brad Konkler, CentraCare Foundation Vice President, thanked all donors for their support during the pandemic.

The past few years have been very challenging as we navigated the pandemic together – our donors and Foundation Board members came together and helped us to meet this challenge with an unbelievable level of generosity and kindness.

For more information about La Gratitude, including a list of previous award recipients, click here.