CentraCare Experiencing Major Phone System Outage

CentraCare is experiencing a phone system outage impacting incoming and outbound calls at most of its facilities throughout the region Wednesday morning.

CentraCare is working with their service provider to remedy the situation as soon as possible.

When calling CentraCare, an error message says 'Your call cannot be completed as dialed, as the called party is busy. Please hang up and try again later.'

Patients in need of emergency care should, as always, call 911. Those with questions for their doctor can stil use their online MyChart account.

Please check back here for updates throughout the day.