Celebrate Fall With Cocktails & Music At This Minnesota ‘Castle’

Have you ever wanted to know what it was like to celebrate like royalty, with a castle, music, and of course some cocktails? The American Swedish Institute offers you that chance this September, and if you've never seen the American Swedish Institute it is breathtaking!

According to a social media event, the American Swedish Institute will bring back its welcome to autumn party, it had hosted something similar before COVID, on September 9th at the Turnblad Mansion. According to the event;

The region’s most anticipated museum party returns! Art, demos, interactives, pop-up performances, and more, bring the entire ASI campus to life at this late-night party and kickoff to the fall season. Performances by Annie Mack and Little Fevers set the soundtrack to a night under the glow of the historic Turnblad Mansion, with unexpected surprises around every corner, and activities indoors and out.

But don't think this is going to be some stuffy event, the recommended attire for this year is bathrobes and clogs. Yes, bathrobes and clogs. (It is recommended you wear something UNDER your bathrobe).

Does anyone else picture cousin Eddie and his RV at this moment?

If you are unfamiliar with the American Swedish Institute, according to their website it "is a gathering place for all people to share experiences around themes of culture, migration, the environment, and the arts, informed by enduring links to Sweden."

I had a co-worker's daughter get married there a few years ago and it was SUCH a gorgeous location for that special moment, so I can only imagine what it will look like for something as big as this first party since COVID.

You can learn more about the event, or buy tickets to attend by going here.

Visit Marty, Minnesota in Pictures