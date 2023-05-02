Catholic Charities Acquires Granite City Counseling

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud is growing; they’ve announced the acquisition of Granite City Counseling.

Get our free mobile app

The new partnership will be called Granite City Counseling, a Program of Catholic Charities, and will continue to operate in the same location on 18th Street North in St. Cloud, as well as through telehealth.

Officials with Catholic Charities say the name change from Catholic Charities Behavior Health Clinic, along with the reputation of Granite City Counseling, will further the charities’ commitment to inclusivity and service to the community.

READ RELATED ARTICLES