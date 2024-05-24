Cathedral Pitcher Makes History – Wednesday St. Cloud Area Scoreboard

The high school softball playoffs continued on a beautiful day in central Minnesota on Thursday, while baseball's regular season schedule starts to wrap up. Here is a look at Wednesday's results.

Cathedral's undefeated run in the Section 6AA softball playoffs continued with a 5-0 win over Albany in Waite Park. Ella Voit starred on the mound for the Crusaders, tossing a two-hit shutout while striking out eight. The eight strikeouts gave her 574 in her career, the most all time at CHS, beating the previous record holder Megan Voit's (Ella's sister) 572.

ELSEWHERE:

Sartell 7, Buffalo 0

Bemidji 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

St. Michael-Albertville 9, St. Cloud 0

On the baseball diamond, Cathedral topped Pequot Lakes 9-1 to finish out the regular season. Cade Johnson had a four-hit game while scoring three runs and knocking in a pair.

ELSEWHERE:

Elk River 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

St. Cloud 2, Moorhead 1 (6)