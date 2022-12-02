THE UNEXPECTED

The unimaginable happened to this family from Burnsville. Deanah and Derek Gotchie, and their four children were all in their vehicle when they were dropping off some items at a friend's home on Russell Avenue North in Burnsville at approximately 8:30 pm last night.

A FATHER IN ACTION

When Deanah stepped out to drop off the items, Derek stepped out of the vehicle to close the back door.

Almost immediately, a carjacker jumped in the driver's seat and drove off with the vehicle and the couple's four young children inside, all under 5 years old.

A SCENE FROM A MOVIE

Not knowing what to do, Derek saw the carjacker's vehicle, (which was ALSO a stolen vehicle and still running), and jumped inside it to chase after his family. Derek caught up with the suspect a few blocks down the road, when the suspect pulled over to let a car go by, Derek was able to catch up to the vehicle, and rear-ended the vehicle at a slow speed, to pin the vehicle in an alleyway up against a fence.

Stunned, the carjacker got out of the vehicle and ran away, but Derek saved his kids. The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the incident as no arrests have yet been made.

The children are all okay, but as you can imagine are suffering from trauma, and have expenses to cover with damage to the vehicle.

Veronica Erickson of St. Paul is organizing a GoFundMe page to help the family with expenses. According to the GoFundMe page, this is a family that is a caring family that would do the same if anyone needed help.

You can click HERE if you would like to make a donation.

