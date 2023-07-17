Camp Ripley Taco John’s Now Open

If you are a fan of Taco John's and live and/or work at Camp Ripley, today is your lucky day. According to hometownsource.com, Camp Ripley officially opened it's very own Taco John's today (7/17).

Cassie Baum of Little Falls is fulfilling her dream of being her own boss and she's doing it bigtime. Baum is very familiar with the ins and outs of running a Taco John's. She has 19 years experience working for Taco John's.

Besides the Camp Ripley location, Baum has several other Taco John's franchises in various stages of development all across central Minnesota. Her goal is to have at least ten of these franchises in central Minnesota.

If you're looking for a job with Taco John's, Baum is looking for people to work this new franchise at Camp Ripley. To schedule an interview just go to tacojohns.com and apply. You can also apply by texting Baum's AI assistant, Olivia at (307) 464-8123.

To apply;

You must be at least 16 years of age.

Have a state issued I.D. (driver's license, permit, state I.D. etc.)

Have no criminal record

The state issued I.D. is required to get you through the gate at Camp Ripley.

All applicants will be screened by Olivia, Baum's AI assistant.

Baum says there are many opportunities for those looking to move up. “What’s really nice is that when someone applies here, they can always work themselves up,” she said. " “As we grow, anyone who is employed here, can also grow. In all intents and purposes, if you get somewhere high up here, you could be making six figures working for Taco John’s,”

