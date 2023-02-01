Bust At Hudson High, Giving “High” School A Whole New Meaning

Just across the Minnesota/Wisconsin border in Hudson, Wisconsin there seems to have been quite a bit of drug activity going on at Hudson High. Several students were allegedly involved and according to fox9.com, the bust by the St Croix County Sheriff's Department netted a fair amount of contraband.

A search of the school turned up almost 200 THC cartridges, over 20 psilocybin edibles, about 20 ounces of THC flower and close to $10,000 in cash. It appears some at the school had quite a little business going.

It's hard to believe that authorities didn't pick up on this sooner. Supposedly, the drug activity has been going on during school hours since last summer. Most of the students involved are over the age of 17 and could be facing expulsion.

The incident is still under investigation by the St Croix County Sheriff's Department. On Friday the Hudson School District released this statement pertaining to Thursday morning's drug bust.

On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Hudson High School administration learned of alleged drug distribution and use by students at the High School. The school administration, in coordination with Hudson Police Department and St. Croix County Drug Task Force, is investigating the allegations.

At this time, several students may face criminal charges and potential expulsion from school. This incident remains under investigation and may involve additional students. Parents and students are asked to report any information that may be helpful in this investigation to the Hudson Police Department or the High School administration.

The Hudson School District is committed to keeping our schools safe and drug-free. Students alleged to be participating in drug-related activities will be investigated. Individuals found guilty of drug-related crimes could find it difficult to attend secondary education, secure loans, experience employment restrictions, and military service.

Illicit drug use is a societal problem that requires a community response. We need families to be aware of their children’s activities. In particular, parents are encouraged to pay attention to vapes and the modification of vapes for using THC (marijuana). Additionally, parents can look for a highly concentrated form of THC called "wax." Wax is one of the most popular methods of using marijuana. Wax is often stored in a Carmex-type container and can look like earwax. Individuals using wax will usually have a blow torch or butane lighter in their possession. The butane extracts the THC from the marijuana plants and produces a wax-like substance. The wax can be smoked in a vape/vape pen/e-cigarette.

The School District has policies, programs, and staff in place to support students and to prevent drug use and possession on school grounds, and by students generally. The School District will investigate this incident to look for ways to improve its response to identifying potential drug use in school. Additional information will be shared with families as appropriate and allowable.

