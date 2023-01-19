Burtrum Woman Hurt in Rollover Near Swanville

SWANVILLE (WJON News) -- A Burtrum woman was hurt in a rollover crash near Swanville Wednesday.

The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. near the intersection of Cable Road and Basil Road, two miles east of Swanville.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Kelly Marty was heading east on Cable Road behind two other vehicles.

Marty attempted to pass the vehicle in front of her, when that vehicle, driven by 28-year-old Mitchell Herzog of Long Prairie, also pulled out to pass.

Authorities say Marty lost control of her vehicle and rolled into the ditch.

She was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with minor injuries. Herzog was not hurt.