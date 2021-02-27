Bulls Beat Lumberjacks in Shootout

MASON CITY, IA -- The Granite City Lumberjacks fell to the North Iowa Bulls in a shootout on Friday.

The Bulls got on the board first, scoring the only goal of the opening period. North Iowa extended their lead to 2-0 at the 15:06 mark of the second period. Granite City responded with their first goal of the day less than a minute later.

The Lumberjacks tied the score up 2-2 mid-way through the third period. The Bulls answered with their third to reclaim the lead, but Granite City knocked in one more before time expired to end regulation in a 3-3 tie.

Neither team scored in the overtime period. In the shootout, it was North Iowa who came out on top to earn the 4-3 win.

Hanson O'Leary led the way for Granite City, netting two goals. Ben Anderson added one. Bailey Huber made 35 saves and allowed three goals in the loss.

The Lumberjacks fall to 15-8 and will face the Bulls again on Saturday. Puck-drop is set for 7:30 p.m.