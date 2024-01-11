Buffalo Woman Hurt in Thursday Morning Crash

Getty Images/iStockphoto

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when two vehicles collided in Buffalo Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 55 and 5th Street Northeast at around 7:20 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a small SUV was eastbound on Highway 55 and a pickup was crossing the highway from the west when the vehicles collided. Authorities say the roads were snow and ice-covered at the time.

The driver of the SUV, 29-year-old Kellina Samuelson of Buffalo, was taken to Allina Health in Buffalo with non-life-threatening injuries. The pickup driver, 29-year-old Zachary Lauer of Becker, was not hurt.

 

