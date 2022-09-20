Buddy Is An Exceptional Pup And Needs A Home

Check out Buddy! If you've ever thought of adding to your family, Buddy would be an excellent choice. He checks all the boxes and has no issues. Maybe Buddy could be your new best buddy? Don't wait, I have a feeling that Buddy won't be available for adoption for very long.

Say hello to Buddy. He came into TCHS due to being too much responsibility for his family. He has been around cats, dogs, and children and done well. Slow and proper introductions are always recommended when bringing a new animal into the home.

He is used to free roaming around the home and does well. He is an escape artist when crated because he really doesn't like it. He does well on car rides. He is potty trained and will go to the door to let you know he needs to go out.

He loves chew toys and tennis balls and he will happily tear up stuffed animals for fun. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

