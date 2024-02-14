“Brewing” Up Money for Scholarships in St. Cloud

I am a graduate of a community college. There were many reasons I chose to start at a community college, one because I thought I would thrive more in a smaller campus setting where I would get more individualized instruction in my field of choice, but also the financial side was very appealing too.

My parents were older by the time I was ready for college, so finding the most economical choice made sense for our situation. I worked in radio the entire time I was in college, but I found what I was taught and trained to do at the community college was better suited for the real world than most of the people I worked with or encountered from 4-year institutions.

So, to say that I’m partial to the community college concept is an understatement. And there are so many people today who find themselves in a financial situation like my family was in back then.

That brings me to St. Cloud Technical and Community College and their annual “BrewLäsh” fundraiser. This annual event is designed to help raise money for student scholarships and program equipment.

This year's event is going to be held on Thursday February 29th from 5-7pm. Along with the charcuterie board fare, there will be hotdishes and desserts made by the students and faculty in the culinary arts department.

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased online. The event will be held in the Medium/Heavy Truck Lab on campus.

I earned money to cover most of my college because of funding from events like this and I’m still thankful to this day to have had it. Here is an opportunity to help give someone else the same chance that was afforded to me and so many others.