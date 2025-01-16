Brewers Announce Death Of ‘Mr. Baseball,’ Bob Uecker

The Milwaukee Brewers passed along the sad news of Bob Uecker's death Thursday morning. Uecker, who had been the Brewers' radio broadcaster for the last 54 seasons, was also involved in movies and television after a short playing career in Major League Baseball.

Known for his wit and dry sense of humor, Uecker joined the Brewers broadcast team in 1971 and continued broadcasting some of the team's games through the 2024 season.

Uecker was 90 years old.

Brewers via X:

"Today we take on the heaviest of burdens. Today, we say goodbye to our beloved friend, Bob Uecker. Ueck was the light of the Brewers, the soundtrack to our summers, the laughter in our hearts and his passing is a profound loss. He was the heart and soul of Wisconsin and a dear friend. Bob loved people; his presence warmed every room and he had a way of welcoming all of us into his world as if we were lifelong friends. Saying goodbye to Bob shakes us all. He was so much more than a Milwaukee Brewers icon. He was a national treasure. Bob entertained us with his words and storytelling, so it is no surprise that his passing now leaves us at a loss for our own words. There is no describing the impact Ueck had on so many, and no words for how much he was loved. We are left with a giant void in our hearts, but also remember the laughter and joy he brought to our lives."

As far as his acting, Uecker is probably most remembered for his turn as Harry Doyle, the foul-mouthed, heavy-drinking play by play voice of the hapless Cleveland Indians in the movie "Major League."