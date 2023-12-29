Brainerd Treatment Facility Expanding to Include New Center

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- A new drug and alcohol treatment and recovery facility will be opening in central Minnesota next week.

Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge is expanding their presence in Brainerd with a new Women's Treatment Center. The 9,600-square-foot facility at 2517 Greenwood Street is located just west of the existing facility.

The center will have 12 beds available when it opens on Tuesday and will expand to 24 beds in the near future. MnTC has been in Brainerd for 15 years and will now for the first time have services provided by women for women. Open 24/7, the center will be staffed by nurses, alcohol and drug counselors, peer recovery support specialists, and mental health practitioners.

Officials say emergency room visits for both fatal and nonfatal opioid overdoses have been on the rise in Crow Wing County since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The new facility will be home to an Intensive Outpatient with Lodging care program to provide people with safe housing during their transition and treatment.

The women's treatment center will also include indoor and outdoor common spaces including a weight room, a cardio room, a dining room, sunrooms, a chapel, and a fenced courtyard with a gazebo.

Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge started in 1983 and has 14 locations across the state offering a variety of long-term and short-term treatment programs, community outpatient groups, and aftercare services to help people reach and maintain sobriety.

