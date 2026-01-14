The St. Cloud Crush girls hockey team beat Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3-1 on Tuesday night. Liz Bell and Jayden Lane scored goals for the Crush and were buoyed by Jordan Bovy's 19 saves in net.

OTHER GIRLS HOCKEY SCORES

River Lakes 3, Willmar 0

BOYS HOCKEY

Orono overcame an early deficit to beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 6-1. Brandon Goebel's power play goal at 5:48 of the opening period gave the Storm a brief lead.

River Lakes topped Willmar 4-3 in overtime Tuesday night. The Stars got a pair of goals from Parker Welz and the game-winner in OT from Isaac Blaschko.

Sartell topped rival St. Cloud 4-0 at the MAC. Devin Jacobs notched a hat trick for the Sabres, with Kaden Peterlin adding the other tally for Sartell. Brady Potthoff made 23 saves to earn the shutout.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cathedral beat Foley 76-43, with Dan Lee and Henry Schloe each scoring 16 points.

OTHER BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

ROCORI 88, Apollo 71

Sartell 85, Willmar 72

Fergus Falls 95, Sauk Rapids-Rice 68

Detroit Lakes 80, Tech 66

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Big Lake beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 73-44. Brooklyn Widmer led the Storm with 20 points, while Maggie Maertens added 12.

Cathedral outlasted Melrose for a 66-63, double overtime win. Maddy Schroeder scored 19 points while pulling down 18 rebounds.

Little Falls 56, St. Cloud 18