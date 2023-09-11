Boys and Girls Club Getting Ready for a Full Year

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The staff at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota is ready for another busy school year.

Senior Director of Communications Amiee Minnerath says there’s still room for students at the clubs in the St. Cloud Area School District, but they’re looking to add staff at KIDSTOP sites.

We just suspended registration for this week and next week, so that we can hire some extra staff at our Sartell and Sauk Rapids locations. We plan to reopen registration starting September 25. We have to make sure that we're maintaining that 1 to 15 ratio of staff to students to make sure that we're providing a safe and quality experience for all of the kids who are in our programs.

There are several full and part-time positions available, as well as internships in several specialties. Minnerath says more information is available online.

The Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota is excited to add a new club location this year. The Discovery Club joins the Eastside, Roosevelt, and Southside clubs providing programs based on the St. Cloud Area School District’s schedule.

