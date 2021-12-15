Bowlus Man Taken To Hospital After Rolling His Vehicle

BOWLUS -- A Bowlus man was taken to the hospital after rolling his vehicle Tuesday.

The incident happened just after 3:00 p.m. on 170th Avenue, about six miles southeast of Bowlus.

Get our free mobile app

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Dylan McKenzie was heading south on Great River Road, when he hit some slush on the roadway, lost control of the vehicle and rolled.

McKenzie was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with minor injuries.