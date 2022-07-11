Book Signing at Sherburne History Center Saturday

BECKER -- The Sherburne History Center hosts a Minnesota author Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

Colin Mustful is the author of “Resisting Removal”, a story of a mid-nineteenth-century Ojibwe tribe’s removal from Wisconsin to Minnesota.

Essentially in 1842, the Ojibwe living in Wisconsin at Madison Island were told that they would never have to leave. But then eight years later our territorial governor, Alexander Ramsey, told them that they had to relocate to Sandy Lake Minnesota near present-day McGregor

Mustful has written several books about Native American tribes in our region. He says more people are researching, and interested in, the real history of our rejoin.

History needs to be viewed from a much broader perspective and so I think that's what people are trying to do now is first try to deconstruct the history take a wider view of it and then I'll give it a wider perspective

He’ll be available to sign copies of his book and answer questions about his research, at the Sherburne History Center starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16th.