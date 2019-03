ST. CLOUD - After leading the USA to gold in 2017, Bob Motzko will get his chance to lead the USA to their first ever back to back IIHF World Junior Championship.

Friday afternoon Motzko was named the head coach of the junior team. He will be joined by the same staff he used last year.

The 2018 tournament will be held in Buffalo, New York starting on December 26, 2017 and January 5th, 2018.