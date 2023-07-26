Bob Dylan’s Home in Scotland is for Sale – See The Photos
Eveyone knows that Bob Dylan is originally from Minnesota. His real last name is Zimmerman, and was born in Duluth. He is still considered as one of the best songwriters of all time. Many of his biggest hits were done during the 60s such as Blowin' in the Wind, Tangled Up in Blue, Don't Think Twice It's Alright, Lay Lady Lay, The Times They Are A-Changin' and several others including time as a solo artist and also with The Traveling Willburys and more. He has had continued success spanning over 6 decades.
He has a giant mansion in Scotland, and now it is up for sale.
For the last 17 years, the prolific artist has owned a stately mansion known as Aultmore House in Nethy Bridge in the Cairngorm National Park in Scotland. Unable to visit the home since the Covid-19 pandemic, Dylan has listed the property for sale, accepting offers in excess of £3,000,000 (US $3.9 million).
The house is huge. And the grounds surrounding the house are impressive as well. All I see when I look at this is like something that belongs in the Netflix series "Bridgerton". But that's just me. Maybe it's just the countryside.
If you'd like to see some of the pictures of the house/mansion, you can check those out here.