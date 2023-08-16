Blues Traveler + Big Head Todd And The Monsters In Waite Park Wednesday

Two great bands will be appearing at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park Wednesday night when Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd and the Monsters take the stage for the 'Blue Monsters' tour.

The show is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start time.

Food trucks slated to be on hand for Wednesday's show include ODB's Meat and Greet, Mr. Twisty's, Waldo's Pizza, Dana's Kitchen and Buddy's Burritos.

Limited tickets are available for the show (as of Wednesday morning), starting at $46 and going to $109 for the VIP front row.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters formed in Colorado in the mid-80's and rose to prominence in the early 1990's. Their 1993 album "Sister Sweetly" had three songs hit the charts with "Broken Hearted Savior" climbing to #9 on the mainstream rock chart.

"Bittersweet" made it to the #14 spot on the Mainstream Rock chart.

The band's third single from "Sister Sweetly," "Circle" peaked at #21 on the chart.

The headliner, Blues Traveler, formed in New Jersey in the late 1980's and rose to mainstream prominence with 1994's "four."

Their first smash hit, "Run-Around," climbed as high as #8 on the Hot 100.

Their follow-up single, "Hook," went to #21 on the Hot 100 as well.

The band saw several songs make various charts, with "The Mountains Win Again" checking in at #14 on the Adult Alternative Airplay chart.

