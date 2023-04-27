Bloody Mary Fest Is Coming To Brainerd Lakes Area In May
A GREAT WAY TO ENJOY MEMORIAL WEEKEND
Spring has finally arrived here in Minnesota, and we are itching to get out and have some fun. The Brainerd Lakes area is a destination location for people all over our great state, and they've got a fun festival planned for you in May.
Midwest Bloody Mary Fest will be coming to The Breezy Point Resort on Saturday, May 27th, 2023, on Memorial Weekend.
BREEZY POINT RESORT
Enjoy a day of unlimited Bloody Marys and Craft Beer Samples from a variety of vendors. The event will run from 10 am to 1 pm in The Minnesota Room on the first floor. If you think all Bloody Mary's are created equal, think again. According to
ADMISSION TO BLOODY MARY FEST IN BRAINERD
General Admission to the event is $35, and only $15 for designated drivers. With your General Admission ticket, you will receive unlimited Bloody Marys and Craft Beer samples. The Designated Driver Admission will allow ticketholders to purchase the Bloody Mary Mixes without alcohol.
GET YOUR TICKETS
Get your tickets now before they are all gone. You can grab your tickets by clicking HERE now.
LOCATION
Breezy Point Resort
9252 Breezy Point Drive
Breezy Point MN 56472
A few months ago, we asked you where the best place to get a Bloody Mary in central Minnesota was, and you gave us some great answers.
