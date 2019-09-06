Blizzard Hockey Team Moves From Brookings, SD to St. Cloud

I was very thrown off when I was working out at Sta-Fit, and my trainer mentioned his class with the Blizzard hockey team.

I grew up going to Blizzard Hockey games in Alexandria, and my fiances cousin even played for the team for a few years. So what were they doing training in St. Cloud?

Turns out that the NAHL Blizzard team now calls St. Cloud home. A completely different Blizzard team than the one in Alexandria. The move was made official back in June, 2019.

The Blizzard's new home will be at The MAC in St. Cloud, and they will play as part of the NAHL Central Division, which includes the Aberdeen Wings, Minot Minotauros, Bismarck Bobcats, Austin Bruins, and Minnesota (Cloquet) Wilderness. The Blizzard games will be played at Dave Torrey Arena, which has a seating capacity of 2,100.

Chris Canavati is the team owner, who also owns two teams in the NA3HL: the Alexandria Blizzard and the Willmar Warhawks. The NAHL franchise began as the Alexandria Blizzard in 2003 before Mr. Canavati moved the team to Brookings in 2012. When he moved the NAHL team there, he got an expansion NA3HL team to take its place in Alexandria. Double the Blizzards for double the fun. You literally can not have too many hockey teams in Minnesota.

The Blizzard had a rough season last year out in Brookings, finishing with the worst record in the 24-team league. They also had some of the worst game attendance finishing 20th in the league for that category. The league average for home game attendance last season was 1,207, and the Blizzard had an average of 464.

Let's show them what Minnesota Nice is all about and support our new team! Maybe we can even get them to be #1 in the league for home game attendance! All the details on their games, tickets, and franchise can be found here!

(GrandForksHerald.com)

