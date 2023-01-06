Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks Announce U.S. Bank Stadium Show

The Piano Man and the Gypsy are coming together for one spectacular show in Minnesota. U.S. Bank Stadium announced Friday morning that Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will be performing for one night only at the US Bank Stadium in 2023.

The concert will be Friday, November 10, 2023, and tickets go on sale Friday, January, 13, 2023.

This is the first time the two artists will be performing together in Minnesota, and a huge deal was made of the announcement. Minnesota Vikings ring-of-honor legend and hall of farmer John Randle and Vikings cheerleaders were on site to make the announcement via custom Vikings jerseys that said "Joel" and "Nicks" on them.

