Big Lake Police Warm of Scam

BIG LAKE (WJON News) - The Big Lake Police Department is warning of a new scam.

Big Lake residents have reported getting a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Big Lake Police Department. The caller says there’s a fine that’s owed, or you didn’t show up for a court hearing.

Officials say caller ID may even show the call is from the police department, and the caller may use the name of a working officer.

The Big Lake Police say this is a scam, and they are looking into the calls.