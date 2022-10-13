Big Lake Police Dog Bruno Dies

BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Big Lake's police dog Bruno has died.

The department announced his passing Wednesday night on their Facebook page.

Big Lake Police say Bruno was an instrumental piece to the department and thanks the community for the overwhelming support over the course of Bruno's life.

His handler and partner was Officer Chaffee.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office also shared their condolences as Bruno trained with their departments police dog Ragnar.