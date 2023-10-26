Bicyclist Struck in Big Lake Thursday Morning

BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- A Big Lake man was hurt when a pickup struck him while riding his bike Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 19-year-old Brian Nyland was biking north on Eagle Lake Road in Big Lake at about 6:30 a.m. when the crash happened.

The patrol says a pickup driven by 48-year-old Joshua Johnson was heading east on Eagle Lake Road and went to turn onto eastbound on Highway 10 and struck Nyland.

Nyland was brought to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

