Bertram Sworn In as New Stearns County Commissioner

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County elected officials took the oath of office Tuesday morning and among them is Jeff Bertram.

Bertram takes over for former District 3 Commissioner Jeff Mergen. All of the remaining board members who were up for election retained their seats.

Second District Commissioner Joe Perske takes over as board chair while 1st District Commissioner Tarryl Clark takes over as vice chair.

