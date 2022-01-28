Bernick’s Foundation Awards $150,000 to Ten Area Organizations

WAITE PARK -- The Bernick's Family Foundation announced a series of grant funding awarded to ten central Minnesota recipients.

A total of $150,000 were given to nonprofit organizations, school or governmental entities that support youth, education and health and wellness programs.

Get our free mobile app

Jason Bernick says they are proud to be a part of helping make these programs and projects possible.

This year's grant recipients will truly have an impact on communities that we share a stake in. Bernick’s is honored to uphold our family tradition of serving Customers and Community since 1916.

Grant recipients include:

$10,000 to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central MN for their Sports Buddies program.

$10,000 to Ski Gull Inc. for their Passport to Nature program.

$6,770 to the City of Bemidji Parks and Recreation to purchase ice skates.

$40,000 to the Dassel-Cokato School District for their Community Recreation Center.

$15,000 to Fairview Township for their Fairview Trail project.

$27,230 to Waite Park Babe Ruth, Inc. for their Babe Ruth Complex improvements of the score board and batting cages.

$5,000 to the Spooner Area School District for their Cross-Country Skiing for Success program.

$6,000 to BIO Girls, Inc. for their BIO Girls – 2022 program.

$25,000 to the Chester Bowl Improvement Club for their Growing Up Chester, Capital Campaign.

$5,000 to PACT for Families Collaborative for their Promoting Family Health and Wellness for Soccer Events, Scholarships and Cinco de Mayo programs.

The Bernick Family Foundation was established in 1989 to support organizations that reflect the family’s core values, while providing leadership in responding to emerging community needs.