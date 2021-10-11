Berg’s Barn Decked For Christmas Starting Nov. 5

This unassuming barn in Sauk Centre is actually filled with the coolest fall and holiday shopping experience you will ever have.

If you haven't been to Berg's Barn in Sauk Centre yet, you must make plans to go. And, there's no better time than the holiday season.

The weekend pop-up shop announced they'll be set up for Christmas starting on Friday, November 5! They're open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Berg's County Barn sees thousands of shoppers during their limited pop-up events, and for good reason. This is a great place to go for decorating inspiration, fun gifts, and a fun shopping experience.

According to their official Facebook page, 'we have decked the halls and even the stalls with reindeer, Santas and all things Christmas! Enjoy the start of a wonderful holiday season in our unique holiday barn and our twinkle lit holiday hayloft."

The beautifully decorated barn is only open for 12 days in November...so clear your calendar and invite your friends right now!

They're open for operation the following days;

November 5-7

November 12-14

November 19-21

November 26-28

To keep everyone safe and healthy this holiday season, the barn is limiting the number of guests in the building. Pets, and children under the age of 12 will not be allowed inside. You can't reserve your spot, it's all on a first come first serve basis. If there's a wait, you'll get a special QR code and notification sent to your phone when you're next in line.

Berg's Barn is located at 42134 County Road 28 in Sauk Centre. You can find a link to more information here.

