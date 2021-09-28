The harvest season is in full swing and with it comes extra farm equipment on Central Minnesota roads. The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking motorists to allow this equipment extra time and space. In a post to Facebook they shared:

Fall means cooler weather and all things pumpkin spice. But it also means harvest time for the people who grow our food. Farm equipment will be hitting the roads and fields in force over the next few weeks. Please watch for these large, slow moving vehicles and give them plenty of space.

It's posts like this that remind of me of the lyrics to Craig Morgan's hit song International Harvester:

Well you may be on a state paved road

But that blacktop runs through my payload

Excuse me for tryin' to do my job

But this year ain't been no bumper crop

If you don't like the way I'm a drivin'

Get back on the interstate

Otherwise sit tight and be nice

And quit yer honkin' at me that way

Giving these farmers extra space to do their job is so important, as it helps avoid accidents, injuries, and damage to equipment. They're just trying to do their jobs like the rest of us are.

