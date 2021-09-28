Benton County Launches Broadband Study

FOLEY -- Benton County is asking residents and businesses to take a broadband survey and speed test to determine their level of internet service.

Benton County's Broadband Committee is developing a plan to bring high-speed internet to areas that are unserved or underserved by using American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The survey will help the county determine the quality of internet residents have and where the money should be directed to improve the service.

The survey will stay open through November 1st.

